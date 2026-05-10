Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh fundraiser supports domestic violence survivors

PITTSBURGH — The Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, in partnership with UPMC Health Plan, hosted its annual “Celebrating Survivors” event Saturday evening.

The event championed change for survivors of domestic violence and recognized the Best of the Batch Foundation and Burson for their impactful contributions.

The annual fundraiser brought together community leaders, advocates and supporters to celebrate resilience and honor lives impacted by domestic violence.

Nicole Molinaro, president and CEO of the Women’s Center & Shelter, said the organization has hosted this event for 35 years.

“It’s so important to us because it’s a wonderful way to acknowledge the journey of survivors and show how brave they are, and how much we really as a community want to be able to support them,” Molinaro said. “So, this is a very visible way to be able to say we believe you, we support you and we’re here for you.”

The Best of the Batch Foundation, established in 1999 by former NFL quarterback Charlie Batch, received the Sherley and Ted Craig Humanitarian Award. The foundation serves more than 4,000 children annually through various educational, mentoring and enrichment programs. It has partnered with the Women’s Center & Shelter to support families in shelter through initiatives like school supply drives, holiday giving and providing essential needs during times of crisis.

Charlie Batch noted that his wife, LaTasha Wilson-Batch, is a member of the Women’s Center & Shelter’s board.

“This is an event that’s important to us, especially when you’re trying to raise money to continue to do the amazing things that they’re doing at the shelter,” Batch said.

LaTasha Wilson-Batch, who serves as CEO of the Best of the Batch Foundation, highlighted the shelter’s mission.

“We give voices to the ones who don’t have voices. We help individuals who don’t have the way to receive the help part of it, to do our small part,” Wilson-Batch said. “The Women’s Center & Shelter is an amazing organization that doesn’t just provide for the victims, they provide for their children, too as well.”

Burson, a global communications agency with a strong presence in Pittsburgh, was presented with the SUCCESS Award. Its work includes campaigns for the Women’s Center & Shelter’s 50th anniversary and the U.S. launch of the Bright Sky app. Burson’s efforts have expanded the reach of vital resources for survivors and shaped thoughtful, survivor-centered messaging.

Click here for more information about the Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh.

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