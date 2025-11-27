PRT operates on modified services for Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit will operate modified service on November 27 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Buses will run on Sunday schedules, while the light-rail system will follow special holiday schedules available online.

Customer Service representatives will be available by phone from 8a.m. to 4:30p.m. and via live chat from 8a.m. to 5:30p.m.

PRT’s Downtown Service Center and administrative offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Riders with questions are encouraged to contact Customer Service by calling 412-442-2000, on X @PghTransitCare, or on live chat at www.RidePRT.org .

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group