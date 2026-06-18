PRT rail car, vehicle involved in crash in Dormont

DROMONT, Pa. — A Pittsburgh Regional Transit rail car and a vehicle were involved in a crash in Dormont.

The crash happened at the track crossing on Hillsdale Avenue at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A PRT spokesperson said the vehicle was trying to beat the approaching T, but was unsuccessful.

No injuries were reported.

The scene has since cleared and traffic and rail car services are back to normal.

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