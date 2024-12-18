PRT vehicles will run on modified schedules on Christmas, New Year’s Day

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit vehicles will operate on modified schedules on upcoming holidays.

PRT says buses and light-rail vehicles will run on modified schedules on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The altered schedules are as follows:

Buses will operate on Sunday schedules on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25) and New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1).

Light rail vehicles will operate on a special holiday schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Buses and light rail vehicles will operate on regular weekday schedules on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24) and New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, December 30), and the day after Christmas Day (Thursday, December 26) and the day after New Year’s Day (Thursday, January 2).

PRT says additional service has been requested to accommodate the Christmas Day Steelers game but that service is voluntary and cannot be guaranteed.

On both holidays, PRT customer service representatives are available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and via live chat from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Downtown Service Center will be closed.

