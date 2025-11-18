PRT’s Airport Flyer route buses start servicing new terminal

PITTSBURGH — With the Pittsburgh International Airport’s new terminal now open to passengers, there’s a new bus route servicing the airport.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s 28X-Airport Flyer route began servicing the new terminal as soon as it opened on Tuesday.

“We’re excited to welcome travelers to the new terminal with the same dependable airport service our riders have counted on for decades,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “Our job is to connect people with opportunity, and this update ensures a smooth transition for everyone traveling through Pittsburgh International Airport.”

The buses provide connections for travelers heading to and from Pittsburgh’s East End communities, Oakland and Downtown Pittsburgh.

The buses service the new consolidated bus stop on the lower level of the new terminal’s ground transportation area. The 28X operates every 30-45 minutes on weekdays, every 33 minutes on Saturdays and every 36 minutes on Sundays.

The fare to and from the airport is $2.75, with free transfers up to three hours. Riders can use PRT’s mobile app, Ready2ride, to purchase tickets. There’s also a ticket vending machine on the airport’s ground floor between Door 8 and Door 9.

