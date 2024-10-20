PRT's new service adjustments into effect Oct. 20

PITTSBURGH — Additional trips and new downtown routing is going into effect for a handful of bus routes on Sunday.

According to PRT, trips will be added to the 54-North Side-Oakland-South Side, 71A-Negley, 71C-Point Breeze, 75-Ellsworth, and P78-Oakmont Flyer. These additional trips are going to improve service reliability, on-time performance and address crowding issues.

The 7-Spring Garden, 19L-Emsworth Limited, P12-Holiday Park Flyer, P16-Penn Hills Flyer, P67-Monroeville Flyer will have new routing in downtown to streamline operations and improve connections for riders.

Additional charges are also going to effect on Sunday.

The G2-West Busway is being extended to Penn Station on the East Busway because of a long-term detour.

The 29-Robinson will end at CCAC West due to the closure of Pittsburgh Technical College.

A temporary rail route called the “Subway Local” will operate between Allegheny Station and South Hills Junction to support upcoming rail projects.

To learn more about the changes coming to PRT, click here .

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group