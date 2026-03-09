PRT’s University Line project to impact traffic in Oakland, Uptown starting Friday

PITTSBURGH — Construction for the University Line transit project will impact traffic patterns and street parking in Oakland and Uptown beginning on Friday.

The work is scheduled to affect portions of Fifth and Forbes avenues through the end of April.

The project is part of Phase Two of the University Line, a modernized transit corridor designed to connect Downtown Pittsburgh, Uptown and Oakland. Once finished, the line will feature dedicated bus lanes to improve travel times and reliability, alongside a new bike lane on Fifth Avenue and upgraded pedestrian safety systems.

In Oakland, traffic on Fifth Avenue between Bellefield Avenue and Robinson Street will shift to the south curb to accommodate work in the two right travel lanes. To maintain three travel lanes in that section, drivers will be able to use the former counterflow bus lane to travel inbound toward Downtown. A left turning lane will also be provided at Craft Avenue through the end of April.

As work progresses into Uptown on Fifth Avenue between Robinson and Wyandotte streets, traffic will be reduced to one inbound travel lane. A left turning lane will be maintained at the Birmingham Bridge. Street parking will be suspended on both sides of the road within the active work zones.

On Forbes Avenue between Jumonville Street and the Birmingham Bridge, traffic will be reduced to one outbound travel lane during active work hours. Two travel lanes will be maintained during after-hours periods.

Construction activities involve milling, patching and paving the roadway. PRT contractors will also continue the installation of new sidewalks, curbs and ramps that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. While construction is underway, intersections and pedestrian access will be maintained, with flaggers present to help facilitate traffic through work zones.

Bus stops along Fifth and Forbes avenues may be taken out of service or shifted as needed. Most stops in the construction zones will be maintained but could be moved roughly 100 feet in either direction. However, the bus stop at Fifth Avenue and Brenham Street is scheduled to be out of service starting March 13.

The current phase of construction is expected to be completed by the end of April. Future phases of the project will include the installation of new traffic signals, pedestrian safety systems, PRTX stations and dedicated red bus lanes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group