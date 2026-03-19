PTO treasurer for local school accused of stealing $46K

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Darshanna Truss will be formally charged for allegedly stealing $46,000 from a Hempfield Township Elementary School, where she was the treasurer of the PTO.

“This is not a reflection of any of those organizations. This is an isolated incident that’s extremely unfortunate,” said Dr. Mark Holtzman.

Hempfield Area School District Superintendent Mark Holtzman’s reaction after charges were filed against the former Treasurer of the Fort Allen Elementary School PTO. The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office says 35-year-old Darshanna Truss reportedly stole $46,000 dollars from the PTO funds.

Holtzman continued, “The person involved is allegedly being held accountable. There’s nothing more that can be said or done around that situation now. How we help children...that needs to be the focus moving forward.”

Earlier this month, investigators got involved after a parent meeting showed there was a shortage of funds within the group’s checking account. Detectives say Truss had been the Fort Allen PTO Treasurer since 2023. After reviewing records, investigators found Truss wrote a total of 78 checks to “cash” and to herself totaling $46,000, but it’s not yet clear how she spent the money.

“The experience for children in that school will remain the same until the PTO can kind of get back on their feet,” Holtzman added.

Holtzman says even with the deficit, kids from Fort Allen will still get the same opportunities as the other four elementary schools in the district. He continued, “A lot of field trips are paid for out of the PTO funds. Resources are provided for teachers, sometimes there’s celebrations - dances, things like that. So, I’ve already reviewed the budget with the building principal, the leadership, union leadership of the staff to make sure that we have funds available.”

Thursday, the Fort Allen Elementary School President of the PTO said:

“I’m grateful for those investigating this matter and trust the process will be handled thoroughly and fairly. Rebuilding trust within our community and strengthening this organization will take time and effort. That is where the focus is. I’m grateful for the many people who have offered to help in different ways and I believe the PTO’s best days are yet to come.”

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