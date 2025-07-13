Public vote to decide next building added to Carnegie Science Center’s miniature railroad

PITTSBURGH — The next model to join a cherished exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center that celebrates Western Pennsylvania history is up to you!

Voting is now open for the public to decide the historical building joining the museum’s beloved Miniature Railroad & Village display in 2026. The public can cast their vote online once a day through July 31.

This year’s nominees include Bethel Township High School, Garards Fort Post Office and Andrew Bayne Memorial Library.

Each nominated building has its own unique historical significance in the region.

Bethel Township High School, built in 1905, offered students a state-of-the-art education. It’s now home to the Schoolhouse Arts Center and Reginald’s Coffee Roasters.

Garards Fort Post Office is the smallest stand-alone post office in Pennsylvania (5 feet by 10 feet), operating for two hours a day, six days a week. The inside of the building has remained unchanged for 83 years.

The Andrew Bayne Memorial Library, a Victorian mansion built in 1885, was gifted to Bellevue in 1912 by Amanda Bayne Balph, daughter of Allegheny County Sheriff Andrew Bayne.

Click here to learn more about the nominated buildings or to cast your vote.

