Puppy preparing for adoption after former owner allegedly closed it inside suitcase in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A puppy is at the center of an animal abuse case out of Pittsburgh’s North Side. Now, it’s being prepared for adoption.

“I mean, overall, he really did get a rough start, but he has really bounced back,” said Michele Frennier of the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. “You can see he is a staff favorite. He is energetic, he is playful. Overall, he had a good body score when evaluated by our medical team.”

According to court records, witnesses reported seeing 56-year-old Jayme White hit a puppy along Avery Street on the North Side, then put the puppy in a suitcase.

Officers reportedly asked White if there was a dog inside her suitcase, and she said there was. Police claim the suitcase was totally closed, with no way for the puppy to breathe.

White is facing charges of animal cruelty. The presiding judge initially posted a $1,000 bail, but that was altered to a court-ordered mental health evaluation before White’s hearing on April 7.

As for the puppy, the rescue says it should be ready for adoption within the next few days.

“The individual relinquished their rights, so we are in the process of removing him from court hold,” Frennier said.

