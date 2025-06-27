Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero drafted by the LA Lakers

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PGHSportsNOW.com.

What a basketball journey it’s been for former Quaker Valley star Adou Thiero.

After graduating from Quaker Valley High School, Thiero signed with one of the most legendary programs in college basketball, the Kentucky Wildcats. Not only did he sign to play with Kentucky, he selected legendary college basketball coach John Calipari.

That was key because after Calipari made the surprise decision to leave Kentucky and move to Arkansas, Thiero follow ‘Coach Cal’ to Fayetteville.

Thiero’s journey added another chapter tonight as he was selected in the 2nd round of the NBA draft by one of the most legendary franchises in sports, the Los Angeles Lakers.

