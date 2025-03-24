Questions still remain after Forward Township marina fire, $30K reward being offered for information

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On January 31, 2025, fire destroyed what Sam McCrossin called a “labor of love”: a riverside marina that used to stand along the Monongahela River that he planned to reopen.

Now, he’s increasing the reward he was offering to help find closure and answers.

A charred boat sits outside of what is left of McCrossin’s Landing, the former site of a pub and marina that once served boaters in Forward Township. While the business had been closed for some time, McCrossin said plans were in the works to be up and running again – until the building caught fire earlier this year.

Crews were called to Edsel Lane in the middle of the night after a CSX train crew spotted the fire and called 911. Firefighters battled the flames but were unable to save much of the structure.

“I lost a lot in this fire,” McCrossin said. “I’m hoping to rebuild, but at this point, I’m not sure what’s going to go on with this place.”

While the fire remains under investigation, McCrossin is now offering a $30,000 reward, up from the initial $5,000 he was offering, for any information leading to an arrest and conviction related to the cause of the fire, as many questions still remain. He’s encouraging anyone with information to call (412) 652-0432.

“It is an active investigation. I’m just wishfully thinking they’ll catch whoever did this,” McCrossin said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group