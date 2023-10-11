Local

Quick actions of Allegheny County police officer credited with saving man’s life

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Allegheny County police vehicle File footage of an Allegheny County Police Department vehicle. (Allegheny County Police Department/Allegheny County Police Department)

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department is recognizing one of its own for actions that saved someone’s life recently.

The department said on Monday, officers responded to the ticketing level of the Pittsburgh International Airport for a man who was reported to be in cardiac arrest.

Officer Marc Pruchnitzky found the man on the ground and unconscious — then quickly jumped into action. He applied an AED and administered CPR.

Those efforts successfully revived the man before the airport fire department and EMS took over and the man was transported to a local hospital.

