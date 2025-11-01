Quiet, seasonable weekend ahead

PITTSBURGH — We have a quiet and seasonable weekend on tap. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on Saturday with highs reaching the mid-50s in most neighborhoods. Winds will remain elevated at times, but it won’t be nearly as gusty as it was on Friday.

Sunday will start a little colder, but highs will approach 60 for the Steelers game. Dry weather will continue into early next week, and temperatures will stay a little above average.

Next week will feature some fast-moving fronts that will give us a couple of opportunities for showers — one on Wednesday and one late Friday, but no big soakers are coming anytime soon.

