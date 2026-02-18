Local

Quinn Hughes’ overtime goal sends Team USA to Olympics semifinal round

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Quinn Hughes overtime goal United States' Quinn Hughes (43) shoots and scores his team's second goal to win the men's ice hockey quarterfinal game between the United States and Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP) (Alexander Nemenov/AP)
Team USA hung on in an intense quarterfinal to become the last semifinalist in men’s hockey at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Team USA led for the majority of the game after Dylan Larkin scored in the second period.

It was Mika Zibanejad’s goal for Sweden with under two minutes left that sent the game into overtime.

It was Quinn Hughes who secured the win for Team USA, scoring just over three minutes into overtime.

