Quinn Hughes’ overtime goal sends Team USA to Olympics semifinal round

Team USA hung on in an intense quarterfinal to become the last semifinalist in men’s hockey at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Team USA led for the majority of the game after Dylan Larkin scored in the second period.

Dylan Larkin mic’d up, dialed in, and delivering the moment in real time. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/TeCJ3DPwdG — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2026

It was Mika Zibanejad’s goal for Sweden with under two minutes left that sent the game into overtime.

SWEDEN TIES IT! MIKA ZIBANEJAD! pic.twitter.com/XXzJNfWZur — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2026

It was Quinn Hughes who secured the win for Team USA, scoring just over three minutes into overtime.

QUINN HUGHES! USA WINS! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/WxbCRKxPiO — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2026

