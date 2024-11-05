Race for US Senate is much closer than Casey is used to; McCormick trails by 1 to 2 points in polls

SCRANTON, Pa. — With the eyes of the nation on the Presidential Election, the other big race to watch tomorrow is the contest for the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, is running for a fourth term and facing a challenge from Republican Dave McCormick.

McCormick is holding his watch party in Pittsburgh while Casey’s team will be in Scranton. Channel 11′s Rich Pierce is in Scranton covering the Casey campaign.

This race could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate and it is a much tighter race than Casey is used to.

Casey has been in the Senate for 18 years and his closest race was a nine-point victory in 2012.

Dave McCormick is riding some momentum.

The latest polling has Casey up by just one or two points.

McCormick could benefit from the top of the ticket. Former President Donald Trump is polling neck and neck with Vice President Kamala Harris and massive voter turnout numbers are expected.

