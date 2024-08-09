Channel 11 sits down with Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick

PITTSBURGH — As November gets closer, the Pennsylvania Senate race figures prominently in which party will control the Senate in Washington D.C.

Channel 11′s Lisa Sylvester had a chance to speak exclusively with Republican candidate Dave McCormick to ask him about the big headlines of the week, including Kamala Harris’ VP pick.

Josh Shapiro’s name will not be on the ballot in November as the Democratic nominee for vice president.

All things being equal, McCormick says he would have preferred it that way, but he emphasized it’s the person who is at the top of the ticket that matters most:

“Big picture I don’t think VP picks matter that much. The thing that matters most is that VP Harris has an agenda and a set of positions that are widely out of step with PA,” McCormick said.

The former combat veteran and Hedge Fund CEO is hammering Sen. Bob Casey and other Democrats on the border, defense and the economy.

McCormick criticized the Biden administration for not doing more to bring home Oakmont teacher Marc Fogel, who has been detained in Russia for more than three years. Fogel was not included in a historic prisoner swap with Russia.

McCormick said he met with Fogel’s mother this week.

“I don’t think we’ve ever done enough if we have Americans being held by Russia, I was deeply disappointed and I know his mom was. I had a chance to meet with his mom yesterday,” McCormick said. “We are praying that this can be a priority and this can be a success.”

Casey is leading McCormick, up an average of 7% according to polls from the last month.

McCormick hopes to close that gap in the coming weeks.

We expect to see both candidates ramp up their appearances here in western Pennsylvania.

McCormick told us he wants to get his message out before people start early voting.

