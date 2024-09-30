Channel 11 sits down with Democratic Senate candidate Bob Casey

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 continues to take an up-close look at the candidates that will appear on Pennsylvania ballots for the November election.

Our Lisa Sylvester sat down with Senator Bob Casey to hear where he stands on the issues. She did the same with Dave McCormick a few weeks ago.

This Senate race could come down to jobs and the economy. Casey says he wants union members to know he’s in their corner — one of the key points of his platform is workers’ rights.

“I’m unabashed in taking the side of workers because workers are the reason we have strength in our economy,” Casey said.

Casey is asking the Federal Trade Commission to look into Anchor Hocking’s ownership of the Charleroi glass plant after the company announced plans to shutter the factory.

He also wants to block the sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel, and see changes in the tax code that would allow union members to write off union dues and worker expenses — provisions that were stripped away in a 2017 tax legislation.

On the economy, with consumers facing rising grocery prices, Casey says big companies shouldn’t be allowed to have runaway profits.

“One of the big drivers of that, drivers of higher prices and inflation is greedflation. Big companies gouging people, especially in the grip of the aftermath of the pandemic,” he said.

Polls show that along with the economy, voters are concerned about their safety and security.

The Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police and the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association both endorsed Casey’s opponent Dave McCormick. But Casey says he has a record of supporting men and women in blue.

“I delivered myself $200 million to law enforcement agencies across the state. That means more ballistic shields. That means bulletproof vests, police cars, SWAT gear to give law enforcement the resources they need to protect themselves as they are fighting crime,” he said.

There is a back-and-forth between the two candidates. Casey says he’s doing everything he can to help workers, but McCormick is blaming Casey and President Biden for the potential sale of US Steel and the closure of the Charleroi glass plant.

Right now, Casey is edging out McCormick in the latest Monmouth University poll.

