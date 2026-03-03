Railroad trestles to be refreshed with paint highlighting Pittsburgh’s identity

PITTSBURGH — Rusty over the street railroad trestles between two major Pittsburgh neighborhoods are getting refreshed.

Mayor Corey O’Connor says trestles on Liberty Avenue, 11th Street and Penn Avenue, between Downtown and the Strip District, are getting repainted. The new design will reportedly include the city’s traditional black and gold with additional nods to Pittsburgh’s identity.

“Details matter when it comes to infrastructure like this and it’s not very welcoming to pass under a rusty bridge,” Mayor O’Connor said in a statement. “I’d like to thank our partners at the PDP, Norfolk Southern and the project’s funders for helping to give this connection point a modern refresh that reflects Pittsburgh.”

Painting will be done overnight from Monday through Friday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and is expected to take around 30 days to complete.

During the work, there will be rolling overnight road restrictions, starting with 11th Street, followed by Penn Avenue and then Liberty Avenue.

Bus service, sidewalks and bike lane access will be maintained throughout.

