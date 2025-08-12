Rain expected to roll in for first time in two weeks

PITTSBRUGH — Dust off that umbrella and take it with you as you head out on Wednesday. For the first time in two weeks, Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking rain.

Scattered showers and a few storms will roll in before sunrise, then continue off and on through the day. A period of steady rain is possible with storms that develop mid-morning through early afternoon, so watch for ponding on the roads. Storms will also bring the threat of lightning, so make sure kids are prepared to head indoors if storms develop.

A few scattered showers or an isolated storm will be possible on Thursday, but unfortunately, this will be our best shot at rain for the next several days.

