Rain Thursday with threat of hail, snow showers

PITTSBURGH — Flood waters will slowly begin to recede Thursday, but problems will continue through the end of the week with major cleanup to be done on area roads before they can fully reopen. Expect closures to continue in some areas into the weekend.

You’ll need the umbrellas and a heavier coat Thursday as another slow-moving system brings more rain showers and the threat of small hail and snow showers.

A rumble of thunder is also possible, but rain totals will be much less than the past few days.

You’ll also need the warm weather gear for the Pirates Home Opener. Wind chills will be in the 30s and scattered snow showers are still in the forecast.

The unsettled weather pattern finally lets up as we head into the weekend.

