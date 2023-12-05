Rain, snow move showers to develop Tuesday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It will be a cloudy, cold day Tuesday. Snow and rain showers will move in, mainly during the afternoon, but will change to scattered snow showers in the evening.

Most areas will see a light dusting on the grassy surfaces. Areas south of I-70 and in the mountains will see a bit more, with some places in the mountains picking up two or three inches of snow by Wednesday morning.

High temperatures will only be in the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will warm back up into the 50s by the weekend.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest forecast on Channel 11 News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group