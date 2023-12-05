Local

Rain, snow move showers to develop Tuesday afternoon

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh skyline - WPXI Snow showers possible this week, wind chills in the teens

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — It will be a cloudy, cold day Tuesday. Snow and rain showers will move in, mainly during the afternoon, but will change to scattered snow showers in the evening.

Most areas will see a light dusting on the grassy surfaces. Areas south of I-70 and in the mountains will see a bit more, with some places in the mountains picking up two or three inches of snow by Wednesday morning.

High temperatures will only be in the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will warm back up into the 50s by the weekend.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest forecast on Channel 11 News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh defense attorney accused of arranging sexual meet-up with who he thought were teen girls
  • 11 Investigates Exclusive: Pittsburgh police officers set resignations record
  • Sentimental Terrible Towel lost during Sunday’s Steelers game found
  • VIDEO: Crews respond to massive house fire in Shaler
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read