Rain starts Tuesday afternoon, continuing on and off through Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Lots of clouds around with showers developing from the south on Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

Many areas from Pittsburgh and south will see rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Steadier rain is expected south of I-70 in Waynesburg, Uniontown and Morgantown. On and off showers are expected overnight; lows will be in the 50s.

Widespread rain is expected by Wednesday morning and will be steady at times. Wet weather will slow the morning commute. Steady rain will begin to taper to scattered showers by Wednesday afternoon, some thunder is possible south in the evening. Rainfall could be around one inch for some through Wednesday night. Flooding is not a concern at this time.

Thursday will be warmer with highs in the 70s and most of the day will be dry, but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out. A few showers are possible to close out the work week on Friday and to kick off the weekend Saturday morning; highs will remain in the 60s both Friday and Saturday.

Sunday looks dry, bright and warmer with highs around 70 degrees.

