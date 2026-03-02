Rally in Pittsburgh celebrates leadership change in Iran following attack that killed supreme leader

PITTSBURGH — Local residents are reacting to the U.S. and Israel’s major attack that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Only Channel 11 was in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood Sunday morning when a group of people gathered at the Cathedral of Learning to mark the changes happening in Iran.

Organizer Sepi Miller told us that, for 47 years, the country has been living under a tyrannical regime, and now the world has said enough is enough.

“The Iranian people are suffocating by this regime,” Miler said. “The world is suffocating by this regime. And finally, finally it’s come to an end.”

She added that her family fled Iran during the Islamic Revolution, and she looks forward to returning now that change is happening.

Iran has answered continued strikes by the U.S. and Israel with its own counteroffensive, firing missiles at Israel and Gulf Arab states.

More than 200 people have reportedly been killed in Iran since the attack began. Meanwhile, the U.S. military says Iran’s strikes have killed three of its service members.

