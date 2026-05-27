Rare eagle taking flight at National Aviary

PITTSBURGH — The National Aviary has a new rare eagle taking flight during its summer-only Remarkable Raptors show.

Dariéna, a juvenile Harpy Eagle, arrived at the National Aviary from the Miami Zoo before Memorial Day Weekend. She’s currently the only Harpy Eagle in the Northeast.

The 1-year-old eagle, with her long talons, fierce gaze and egg-shell colored plumage, has taken up residence in the Charity Randall Foundation Eagle Hall. Her plumage will transition to Harpy gray over the next three years.

Donors and bird naming program participants Brian and Sandra Moroney named Dariéna through the National Aviary’s Name-A-Bird program.

“Her name is one that is truly close to our heart,” the Moroneys said. “She is named in memory of Sergio Seipke, a former Hawk Mountain trainee. In the early 2000’s, he led us on an unforgettable birding trip throughout the Darién Province of Panama and after combining those two words, we knew we had the perfect name for this beautiful eagle.”

Dariéna now serves as an important ambassador for Harpy Eagles and other raptor species. Their populations are declining in the wild due to human activity like deforestation and pesticide usage. The Aviary uses Dariéna’s presence to educate visitors on actions they can take to make a difference.

Cathy Schlott, director of Animal Programs and Experiences at the National Aviary, emphasized the importance of conservation.

“Reducing use of harmful chemicals such as pesticides can truly go a long way to help us protect raptors and other birds of prey,” Schlott said. “Raptors help maintain the ecological balance of their environment by controlling the populations of rodents and other small animals. They also serve as an indicator species, educating us on the health of ecosystems. So, it is incredibly important that we shine on a light on them and that is what our new seasonal theme is all about.”

Visitors to the National Aviary can attend daily educational talks highlighting Dariéna. They will learn fun facts about her and other eagle species found around the world. Guests can also interact with biofacts and learn about the Aviary’s international raptor-related conservation efforts.

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