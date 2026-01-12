Rare whiskey lottery being held in Pennsylvania. Here’s how to enter

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), through its Limited-Release Lottery, will award lottery winners the opportunity to purchase 1,434 bottles of rare whiskeys from the Van Winkle set, Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (BTAC), and E.H. Taylor.

Residents and licensees will have until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16, to opt in to one or more of the lotteries by visiting the Limited-Release Lottery website.

The event features three separate lotteries - one for each collection of these limited-release whiskeys and one for the E.H. Taylor bourbon.

Participants may opt in to one, two, or all of these lotteries and/or drawings. Only one entry per household, per drawing is allowed; duplicative entries will be disqualified.

Lotteries will be held, in the following order, to award the right to purchase individual bottles:

The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection Lottery

The first lottery will feature 324 bottles from the BTAC.

Winning entries are limited to one bottle per participant, and if a participant wins a bottle in a drawing within this lottery, they will be removed from subsequent drawings in this lottery. Purchase is limited to one bottle per participant for the BTAC lottery.

The retail price for each 750-milliliter bottle in this collection is $149.99:

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old – nine bottles for individual consumers, three for licensees

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old – 18 bottles for individual consumers, six for licensees

William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof – 45 bottles for individual consumers, 15 for licensees

George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof – 45 bottles for individual consumers, 15 for licensees

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof – 126 bottles for individual consumers, 42 for licensees

The Van Winkle Lottery

The second lottery will feature 1,062 bottles of Kentucky whiskeys, produced by Pappy Van Winkle’s grandson using recipes dating back four generations.

Winning entries are limited to one bottle per participant, and if a participant wins a bottle in a drawing within this lottery, they will be removed from subsequent drawings in this lottery. Purchase is limited to one bottle per participant for the Van Winkle lottery. Drawings will be held, in the following order, to award the right to purchase individual bottles:

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old, $449.99 each – 32 bottles for individual consumers, 10 for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old, $199.99 each – 34 bottles for individual consumers, 11 for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old, $319.99 each – 34 bottles for individual consumers, 11 for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old, $129.99 each – 118 bottles for individual consumers, 39 for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old, $149.99 each – 580 bottles for individual consumers, 193 for licensees

The E.H. Taylor Lottery

The third lottery will feature 48 bottles of Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight Bourbon Limited Edition Bottled in Bond, $149.99 each – 36 bottles for individual consumers, 12 for licensees.

Both retail entrants and licensee entran

ts are encouraged to review the lottery Terms and Conditions before entering the Limited-Release Lotteries.

Limited-Release Lotteries are open to Pennsylvania residents and licensees age 21 or older who provide both a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address and a FWGS store address at registration.

