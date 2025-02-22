Ravens legend pleads guilty to criminal charge after ‘threatening to kill man at Starbucks’

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge for an incident in March of 2024 where he allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened to kill a man at a Starbucks drive-through, according to Arizona court records.

Suggs pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct with a weapon that was reduced to an “undesignated” offense, meaning he can ask the court to treat it as a misdemeanor.

Suggs was arrested a month after the incident on April 10 and brought to jail in Maricopa County, Arizona. He was released from jail the next morning before being indicted and pleading not guilty.

