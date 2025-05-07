REAL ID enforcement begins at Pittsburgh International Airport

Wednesday, May 7, 2025, has been a long time coming: when flyers would start using their REAL IDs at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

In the early-morning hours, Channel 11 noticed small lines and low wait times, as things seemed to go according to plan. Several people said they came prepared, with their REAL IDs or passports in hand.

“I have a passport, so I figured I’d just use that until I can get all of my documents together,” said Mary Denise Early, one of the first flyers to depart from the airport Wednesday morning.

Customer service agents were also on hand, pointing flyers to their appropriate lines: TSA PreCheck and CLEAR in the main security checkpoint area, as general flyers lined up either there or in the alternate checkpoint line.

“The last thing we want is for people to show up without a REAL ID and not understanding what they need to do,” said Bob Kerlik, spokesperson for Pittsburgh International Airport.

Agents also helped to answer questions, including what flyers could do if they didn’t have federal identification. The good news: they can still fly, but it could cost them some time.

“What TSA has advised us is that people without REAL IDs will be subject to extra screening, which could take extra time for them getting through the line,” Kerlik said.

“If you didn’t know by now and you were traveling, and you didn’t know this REAL ID, then I don’t know,” said Laura Louden of McKeesport.

“Hearing that they’re letting other people through without it, I just hope that they have a separate line for that – that I’m not behind them,” Early said.

TSA is recommending that people arrive an extra 15-30 minutes earlier than they normally would for their flights.

