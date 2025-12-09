‘A real-life Grinch:’ Family speaks out after Christmas tree is stolen from porch in local community

LATROBE, Pa. — It’s a storyline that you see in the movies, but a person in Latrobe actually had their daughter’s Christmas tree stolen right off of their porch.

“It meant a lot to her, and when she found out it was missing, she really thought a Grinch took our tree and she was pretty sad and upset about it,” Victoria Townsend said.

The Townsend family saw the theft on their security camera after realizing their daughter’s Christmas tree was missing on Sunday morning.

The video shows a man struggling to unplug the white tree, eventually dragging it and several extension cords off the porch.

The family says it’s unusual behavior for the neighborhood where Fred Rogers once lived.

“We have a real-life Grinch in the actual Mr. Rogers neighborhood. You know what I mean, it’s not a typical new story that’s for sure,” Jack Townsend said.

Victoria said the support she’s received has been overwhelming, with complete strangers offering to buy their daughter a new tree. Instead, the Townsends are using this moment to highlight a different need.

“We asked instead of giving us money for the tree to donate it to a local food bank instead or donate disability-friendly meal options to blessing boxes. There are more people in this area that need help more than we do,” Victoria said.

Fortunately, no other neighbors reported thefts that evening.

The Latrobe police chief says if they find the man in the security camera footage, he could face a citation for disorderly conduct, but he also said he will make sure the man has a tree for Christmas and return the Townsends’ tree.

“I’m really hoping this turns into a scenario where it’s like the actual Grinch and his heart will grow three sizes, seeing how many people care about our community and want to donate,” Victoria Townsend said.

