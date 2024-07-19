PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of people filled Boulevard of the Allies and beyond for the first day of this year’s Picklesburgh.

PHOTOS: A really big dill: Hundreds flock to Downtown Pittsburgh for first day of Picklesburgh

>> Picklesburgh 2024: What you need to know before heading downtown for a weekend of fermented fun

Pickle fans enjoyed live music as well as dill-themed delights, such as pickle beer, fried pickles and Pickle Iced Tea.

PHOTOS: Picklesburgh 2024: Here are some dill-icious food and drink options from Pittsburgh icons

Picklesburgh lasts an extended four days this year. If you missed Thursday’s events, you can head downtown all weekend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group