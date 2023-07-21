Record set as $273 million in unclaimed property returned to Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH — In the 2022-2023 fiscal year, Pennsylvania’s Treasury Department returned more unclaimed property than ever before.

Treasurer Stacy Garrity said $273.7 million was returned and calls it “an incredible record.”

“Now that the record has been set, we know there’s much more work to do,” Garrity said in a statement. “We’re still working to return the more than $4.5 billion dollars in unclaimed property that’s waiting to be claimed.”

Garrity has made repeated efforts to increase the amount of unclaimed property returned to its owners. The latest is working to enact Pennsylvania Money Match, legislation that would authorize the Treasury to automatically return single-owner properties for living individuals valued up to $5,000.

Unclaimed property can consist of dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, the proceeds of forgotten safe deposit boxes and military memorabilia.

Click here to search the Treasury’s unclaimed property database.

