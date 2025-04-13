Record Store Day brings out vinyl fans from across the area

PITTSBURGH — April 12 was Record Store Day and the special occasion brought out vinyl fans from all across the area to shop at their favorite record stores.

“The Attic Record Store” and “Music to My Ear” were two of many stores that participated in the special day.

“The Attic Record Store” posted this building up to April 12.

Record Store Day is held one Saturday every April and every Black Friday in November. The day brings together fans, artists and thousands of independent record stores around the world.

Follow “The Attic Record Store” and “Music to my Ear” on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group