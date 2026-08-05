Red bus lanes coming soon to Oakland as part of PRT’s University Line project

PITTSBURGH — Red bus lanes will soon start appearing in Oakland as part of the University Line Bus Rapid Transit project.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit will begin installing the lanes along Forbes and Fifth avenues on Monday. The work will be done overnight between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize traffic impacts.

During work, traffic will be down to a single lane.

“These red bus lanes are much more than a visual change – they’re a sign that the University Line is becoming a reality,” said PRT Chief Development Officer Amy Silbermann. “Dedicated transit lanes will make bus service more reliable for thousands of riders to ensure transit can move efficiently throughout the corridor.”

The red bus lanes will resemble paint, but they are actually made using an epoxy coating embedded with tiny red glass beads. This is the same thing done on recently installed bus lanes on Fifth and Sixth avenues in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The following bus stops will be impacted during the lane installtion each night:

Night 1: Forbes Avenue (Craft Avenue to Atwood Street)

The bus stop at Forbes Avenue at Craft Avenue will be closed. Riders should use the stop at Halket Street.

The bus stop at Forbes Avenue at Atwood Street will be closed. Riders should use stops at Meyran Street or Oakland Avenue.

Night 2: Forbes Avenue (Atwood Street to Schenley Drive Extension)

The bus stop at Forbes Avenue at Atwood Street will reopen.

The bus stop at Forbes Avenue at Oakland Avenue will be closed.

The bus stop at Forbes Avenue at South Bouquet Street will be temporarily relocated one-half block closer to South Bouquet Street.

Night 3: Fifth Avenue (Bellefield Avenue to Atwood Street)

The bus stop at Fifth Avenue at Thackary Avenue will be closed. Riders should use the stop at University Place.

The bus stop at Fifth Avenue at Atwood Street will be temporarily relocated approximately one-half block closer to Meyran Street.

Night 4: Fifth Avenue (Atwood Street to Craft Avenue)

No bus stop impacts are expected.

After the bus lanes are completed, permanent pavement markings, including lane striping and crosswalks, will be installed.

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