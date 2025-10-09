Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in Allegheny County as part of Sound the Alarm event

The American Red Cross Southwestern Pennsylvania Chapter will install free smoke alarms in Allegheny County on Oct. 15, as part of the Sound the Alarm event.

This initiative is part of the national Home Fire Campaign, which the Red Cross said has saved at least 2,479 lives since its inception in October 2014. Volunteers will gather at the Red Cross office in Pittsburgh to begin the event, which includes installing smoke alarms and educating families on fire safety.

“Every second counts when there’s a home fire and having working smoke alarms can make all the difference,” said Jorge Martinez, executive director of the American Red Cross Southwestern Pennsylvania Chapter.

The Sound the Alarm event will start at 8:30 a.m. with a kickoff and volunteer training at the American Red Cross office located at 2801 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Following the training, teams of volunteers will install smoke alarms in area homes and discuss fire safety with residents.

Residents in need of smoke alarms are encouraged to schedule an appointment for a free installation by calling 412-263-5278 or visiting SoundTheAlarm.org/greaterpa. The Red Cross emphasizes the importance of having working smoke alarms and a fire escape plan to increase safety.

Volunteers are needed for the event, and no prior experience is required as training will be provided. Interested individuals can sign up at SoundTheAlarm.org/greaterpa. Volunteers under 18 will need parental consent.

The Red Cross relies on donations to provide these free services, and those unable to attend the event can contribute by donating at SoundTheAlarm.org/greaterpa. Donations help the Red Cross prepare for, respond to, and recover from home fires, which are the most common disasters they respond to in the U.S.

