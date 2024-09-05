Registration for Pittsburgh Citizen’s, Student Police Academies opens

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is offering two opportunities for the community to learn more about law enforcement’s roles and responsibilities in the city.

On Thursday, officials announced that registration had opened for the Citizen’s Police Academy and the Student Police Academy.

The Citizen’s Police Academy offers training to the public for 2 hours each week for 12 weeks from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Squirrel Hill facility on 738 Darlington Road. Participants will learn about criminal law, patrol tactics and police accountability.

Various police units, including the K-9 unit, will also visit these training sessions. Anyone interested in the Citizen’s Academy must be at least 19 years old. Registration must be completed by Sept. 20 and training starts on Sept. 25.

Click here to register for the Citizen’s Police Academy.

The Student Police Academy will offer a lighter education program with 90 minutes of training happening at the Point Park University Hall on 201 Wood Street in Downtown Pittsburgh for 10 weeks.

The start date for the student program is Oct. 10 and registration must be completed by Sept. 27.

Click here to register for the Student Police Academy.

