Former UPMC Children’s Hospital doctor charged with child sex crimes

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Former UPMC Children's Hospital doctor charged with child sex crimes

PITTSBURGH — A former doctor at UPMC Children’s Hospital has been charged with child sex crimes.

Ashok Panigrahy, 53, is charged with transporting and possessing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, the Department of Justice said.

Panigrahy was radiologist-in-chief and a John F. Caffey Endowed Chair in pediatric radiology with UPMC.

UPMC officials said Panigrahy was placed on administrative leave in November after the company learned about the investigation. His employment was then terminated.

