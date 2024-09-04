Local

Kamala Harris to stay in Pittsburgh while preparing for Presidential debate with Trump

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Kamala Harris Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden attend a campaign event at the IBEW Local Union #5 union hall in Pittsburgh, on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Kamala Harris will stay in Pittsburgh while preparing for next week’s Presidential debate.

Harris is scheduled to arrive in Pittsburgh on Thursday and will stay in the city until she flies to Philadelphia for her first debate with former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night.

The Vice President was last in Pittsburgh on Monday, where she visited with union members and opposed the sale of U.S. Steel to Japan’s Nippon Steel.

This upcoming trip is her 10th visit to Pittsburgh. No further details about her activities while in the city have been released.

You can watch the Presidential debate on Channel 11 on Tuesday from 9-11 p.m.

