Registration underway for the 34th Greensburg Turkey Trot

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The 34th annual Greensburg Turkey Trot is set to take place on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, starting at 9 a.m. at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

This event, which began as a casual lunchtime run among friends, has grown into one of the largest Thanksgiving Day running events in Westmoreland County, drawing over 2,000 participants each year.

“Thirty-four consecutive years for any event is quite an accomplishment, but for a community racing event to endure that long is incredible,” said Mark Sorice, race committee chairman and one of the event’s founders.

The Greensburg Turkey Trot is a 5K run/walk that has become a signature community event, benefiting various local non-profits through the organization Westmoreland Community Sharing.

The course is USATF-certified, making it suitable for both competitive and casual runners. Awards will be given to the top three male and female runners and walkers, as well as the top three Clydesdale runners.

Participants can register online by clicking here .

The event also offers team competitions for families, high schools, and corporate groups, with trophies awarded for the best average times.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, ranging from $225 to $2,000, to support the event and its charitable goals.

Race shirts can be picked up at the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Nov. 26 from 4-7 p.m., or on race day from 7-8:30 a.m.

