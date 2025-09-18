Remains of fourth infant found in Armstrong County home, mother facing new charges

CADOGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The remains of a fourth infant were found inside an Armstrong County home, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday.

The mother, Jessica Marie Mauthe, 39, of Ford City, faces new charges of criminal homicide, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of concealing the death of a child and abuse of a corpse.

Initially, she was charged in the death of 3 infants. Those previous charges were withdrawn and replaced with the charges filed on Thursday.

The remains were found by a landlord after Mauthe was evicted from a home on Oak Lane in Cadogan Township.

One of the infants was found in a trash bag in a bedroom closet.

Court documents obtained on Thursday show that the remains of three other infants were found in totes in an attic.

The Indiana County Coroner’s Office has since completed four autopsies.

Mauthe is being held at the Armstrong County Jail and was denied bail.

Anyone with information on allegations against Mauthe is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 724-543-2011 and refer to incident # PA25-1143176.

