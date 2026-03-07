Renowned Pittsburgh sculptor dies at age 99

PITTSBURGH — Thaddeus G. Mosley Jr., an internationally acclaimed sculptor from Pittsburgh known for his monumental wood carvings, died on Friday. He was 99.

Mosley, the son of a coal miner, achieved global recognition for his work while spending nearly 40 years as a mail sorter for the U.S. Postal Service. A self-taught artist and Navy veteran, he was considered one of the most significant creators to emerge from the Appalachian region, with his sculptures appearing in major museums worldwide.

Pittsburgh City Councilman Khari Mosley, the artist’s son, reflected on his father’s dual identity as a dedicated worker and an innovator inspired by jazz music.

“Our hearts are broken to share the passing of our father, Thaddeus Mosley,” Khari Mosley said. “He was a dedicated family man, ubiquitous community pillar and an inimitable creative force who embodied the hard-working ethos of his blue-collar Western Pennsylvanian roots and the innovative essence of the classic jazz music that served as his spiritual inspiration.”

Mosley was born July 23, 1926, in New Castle. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy as an athletic specialist, coaching a championship basketball team in the South Pacific. Following his service, he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1950 and worked as a sportswriter for the Pittsburgh Courier and had a career with the U.S. Postal Service that spanned nearly 40 years.

Beyond his artistic career, Mosley was a multi-talented athlete who ran track at the University of Pittsburgh and played semi-pro basketball into his 30s. In the 1940s, he competed in pick-up games at the Centre Avenue YMCA against players such as Bill Nunn and Chuck Cooper. Later in life, he became a motivational figure for young men on Pittsburgh’s Northside, where he was known for his discipline and commitment to excellence.

In his personal life, Mosley was a single father who balanced his postal shifts with daily work in his sculpture studio in the city’s Chateau neighborhood. He was known as a legendary cook who prepared healthy meals for his family. His daughter Tereneh’s friends once insisted that Mosley cook their prom dinner at home rather than going to a restaurant.

Mosley also worked as an art teacher, spending decades as a mainstay at the Touchstone Center for Crafts in Farmington. During his summer vacations from the post office, he brought his three youngest children with him while he taught. He conducted workshops for a wide range of students, from elementary school children to incarcerated individuals, and encouraged his own children to pursue music, dance and visual arts.

His artistic contributions earned him several prestigious honors, including the Isamu Noguchi Award in 2022 and the Arts and Letters Award in Art from the American Academy of Arts and Letters in 2021. He also received an honorary doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh and was named the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts’ Artist of the Year in 1979 and the Pennsylvania Governor’s Award Artist of the Year in 1999.

Mosley’s work is held in the collections of major institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York. His sculptures are also featured in the Art Institute of Chicago, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta and several Pittsburgh-based institutions, including the Carnegie Museum of Art and the Mattress Factory. His public works in Pittsburgh include “Phoenix and Mountaintop” in the Hill District and the “Three Rivers Bench” at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Mosley is survived by his six children, Martel, Rochelle, Lorna, Tereneh, Anire and Khari; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters.

A private memorial service will be held for the family, with details regarding a public celebration of life to be announced in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for support of a Thaddeus Mosley Memorial Fund currently being established.

In April 2026, Mosley’s work “Touching the Earth” will be installed as the inaugural exhibit at Arts Landing in downtown Pittsburgh. His current exhibition, “Glass,” will remain on view at Karma in New York until March 28.

