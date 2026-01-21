Repairs to damaged gas line could cause traffic delays in Castle Shannon

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — Work to repair a damaged gas line is expected to snarl traffic in Castle Shannon throughout Wednesday.

The Castle Shannon Police Department says crews working on a gas line along Library Road damaged it, leaving several homes and at least one business without service.

Repairing the damage will require delays between Connor Road and McCully Road, since traffic will have to alternate in one lane of travel.

Rockwood Avenue and McCully Roads are closed near the intersection, which should allow Library Road traffic to move freely.

Police expect repairs are expected to last through rush hour and into the evening.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group