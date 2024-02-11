Report: ‘Expectation’ is Steelers will explore landing Ryan Tannehill

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have questions at the quarterback position. Kenny Pickett is the only sure thing in the room that will likely be back, but whether the other quarterbacks are Mason Rudolph or someone else entirely is a massive question. But the team is looking to make a run and try to land former Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

In an update on the quarterback market, NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport, and Mike Garafolo compiled what they heard about each spot that could have quarterback attrition. It seems they are expected to explore adding Tannehill to the roster with Pittsburgh.

“With new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the expectation is Pittsburgh will explore adding free agent Ryan Tannehill, who had his best years with the Titans while Smith was the OC there,” they wrote.

