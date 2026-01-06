Report: No signs Mike Tomlin is thinking about walking away

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Head coach Mike Tomlin’s future with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been heavily debated since the team dropped a crucial game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. However, that narrative has quickly changed after the Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the regular season finale to be crowned the AFC North champions.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reiterated just that when speaking about Tomlin’s future with the team.

“My understanding is there are no signs behind the scenes of Mike Tomlin even thinking about potentially walking away here,” Pelissero said. “In this moment right now, no signs that Mike Tomlin certainly has one foot out the door.”

From Up to the Minute with @TomPelissero: Breaking down the futures of #Ravens coach John Harbaugh and #Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. pic.twitter.com/lBxL1v1r8L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2026

