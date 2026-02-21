REPORT: Odds improving that Sidney Crosby plays in gold medal game

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Hold onto your hats. The anticipated and heated Olympic men’s hockey gold medal game Sunday between Team USA and Team Canada is trending toward being all hands on deck, including injured Team Canada captain, Sidney Crosby.

Saturday, Team Canada closed their practice to the media, but coach Jon Cooper said Sidney Crosby skated and would meet with team officials Saturday night to determine his status. Cooper called Crosby “a game-time decision.”

Crosby suffered a right leg or knee injury in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, following a pair of second-period hits from Czech defenseman Radko Gudas. Crosby left the game immediately and did not return.

According to TSN reporter Ryan Rishaug, the feeling around the team is that Crosby is trending toward playing in the game. And the odds are about 70%.

