Report: Steelers plan to activate Pat Freiermuth from IR for Browns

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will be returned from the injured reserve list and be added to the team’s 53-man roster for the club’s Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It’s not clear how much Freiermuth will play, if he will have a normal workload or if he will be 100%. Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson played about half of his usual snaps in his return from a multi-week hamstring injury earlier this season.

Connor Heyward and Darnell Washington have split time as the Steelers’ starting tight end in Freiermuth’s absence, with Heyward taking on most of the receiving role and Washington helping spark the Pittsburgh rushing attack with his blocking.

