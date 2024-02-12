Local

Report: Tiquan Underwood leaving Pitt for NFL opportunity

By Karl Ludwig: PittsburghSportsNOW.com

Report: Tiquan Underwood leaving Pitt for NFL opportunity The hits keep coming for the Pitt football team. (PittsburghSportsNOW.com/PittsburghSportsNOW.com)

By Karl Ludwig: PittsburghSportsNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

The hits keep coming for the Pitt football team.

Just under a week after Charlie Partridge left for a position on the Indianapolis Colts coaching staff, Tiquan Underwood is leaving for a position in the NFL, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Noah Hiles. The New England Patriots are hiring Underwood as their assistant receivers coach, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

It’s another brutal blow for the Panthers, who will now have replaced the entire offensive staff when Week 1 of the 2024 college football season.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Donna Kelce lets small business put cookie recipe on mug to help pay off students’ lunch debt
  • North Hills DUI Task Force arrests 3 during Saturday patrol
  • City of Pittsburgh exploring supporting professional basketball team
  • VIDEO: Local sports bars hoping to score big during the Super Bowl
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read