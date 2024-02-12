Report: Tiquan Underwood leaving Pitt for NFL opportunity

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

The hits keep coming for the Pitt football team.

Just under a week after Charlie Partridge left for a position on the Indianapolis Colts coaching staff, Tiquan Underwood is leaving for a position in the NFL, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Noah Hiles. The New England Patriots are hiring Underwood as their assistant receivers coach, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

It’s another brutal blow for the Panthers, who will now have replaced the entire offensive staff when Week 1 of the 2024 college football season.

