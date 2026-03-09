Local

Reports: Colts trade Michael Pittman Jr. to Steelers

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Colts Texans Football Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. reaches toward the first down line during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly getting a wide receiver through a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

Per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Colts are sending Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers in exchange for a late-round pick flop.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo reports Pittman struck a three-year, $59 million deal with the Steelers.

Pittman quickly expressed excitement for the trade, tweeting “BLACK AND GOLD!!!!!!” and sharing that his wife had a dream last month that he was wearing a Steelers jersey.

Pittman was selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2025, he recorded 80 receptions for 784 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In his 95-game career, he’s tallied 485 receptions for 5,254 yards and 25 touchdowns.

