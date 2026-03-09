Reports: Colts trade Michael Pittman Jr. to Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly getting a wide receiver through a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

Per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Colts are sending Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers in exchange for a late-round pick flop.

Trade! The Colts are sending WR Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo reports Pittman struck a three-year, $59 million deal with the Steelers.

The #Steelers are giving WR Michael Pittman Jr. a new three-year, $59 million deal, source says. New team and new money for Pittman in a contract negotiated by Andrew Kessler at @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/I7nlzWJnfg — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2026

Pittman quickly expressed excitement for the trade, tweeting “BLACK AND GOLD!!!!!!” and sharing that his wife had a dream last month that he was wearing a Steelers jersey.

BLACK AND GOLD!!!!!! — MPJ (@MikePitt_Jr) March 9, 2026

Crazy! My wife @KiannaPittman_ had a dream a month ago I was wearing a Steelers jersey. God works in crazy ways!#SteelCity — MPJ (@MikePitt_Jr) March 9, 2026

Pittman was selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2025, he recorded 80 receptions for 784 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In his 95-game career, he’s tallied 485 receptions for 5,254 yards and 25 touchdowns.

