Reports: Pitcher Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates agree to 5-year contract extension

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and pitcher Mitch Keller have allegedly agreed to a contract extension, according to multiple reports.

The reports say Keller has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the club.

Keller was 13-9 with a 4.21 ERA last season and was named a National League All-Star for the first time in 2023. He also set the franchise record for strikeouts in a season by a right-handed pitcher with 210.

Keller’s contract was set to end in 2025 before the extension.

