Local

Reports: Pitcher Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates agree to 5-year contract extension

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Mitch Keller Pittsburgh Pirates' Mitch Keller delivers a pitch to a Boston Red Sox batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and pitcher Mitch Keller have allegedly agreed to a contract extension, according to multiple reports.

The reports say Keller has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the club.

Keller was 13-9 with a 4.21 ERA last season and was named a National League All-Star for the first time in 2023. He also set the franchise record for strikeouts in a season by a right-handed pitcher with 210.

Keller’s contract was set to end in 2025 before the extension.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man charged in shooting death of his child’s mother in Baldwin, police say
  • Lawrenceville restaurant ordered to close amidst sewer line repair
  • Pittsburgh homeowners with water billing problems turn to Channel 11 for help
  • VIDEO: Plungers preparing to jump into icy water to support Special Olympics
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read