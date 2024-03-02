Section of Reserve Township road will close Monday for construction

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Right after Monday morning’s commute, some drivers and bus riders in Reserve Township will have to find a different route, as a stretch of Mount Troy Road is scheduled to shut down for at least three months.

“We understand it has to be done and we’ll make do,” one driver said.

Thirty-eight bus stops will be temporarily discontinued. This is just one of the effects of a $1.3 million project on Mount Troy Road that will close a stretch near Gardenview Drive for months.

Allegheny County’s Department of Public Works says the work includes installing a new retaining wall and guide rail, milling and paving and improvements to drainage and utilities – but until it’s done, it’s going to be a headache for many.

One neighbor told Channel 11 that his child’s school is just down that way, so having to take a detour to get around this road closure won’t be the most convenient for drivers.

“I call it the land of you can’t get there from here because there are only two main arteries that go through Spring Garden Road and Mount Troy and they’re both county roads and if one is closed it creates a real hardship,” Reserve Township Manager Jan Kowalski said.

You can see the signs are already up and ready to go. The road is slated to shut down on Monday at 9 a.m. and should remain that way until at least June.

