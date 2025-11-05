Residents call local bar nuisance after stabbing, owner says security tried to prevent it

PITTSBURGH — New surveillance video shows a violent beating that ended with a man being stabbed.

Police are investigating the stabbing early Sunday in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

Neighbors say they’re fed up with the violence.

The owner of the Hysyde Lounge says his security immediately tried to de-escalate a fight that broke out inside his bar early Sunday morning. He says the people involved were removed, but the violence continued here in the street when a man was stabbed. Marshall-Shadeland neighbors call this bar a nuisance and want it shut down.

In a video obtained by Channel 11, you can see the moments right after a reported bar fight inside the Hysyde Lounge continued outside in the middle of this Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

“It’s terrible, there shouldn’t be a bar in the neighborhood. It needs to go.”

Pittsburgh Police say after a fight between several people broke out inside the Hysyde Lounge early Sunday morning, security removed them, but then the violence spilled out onto the streets, where a man was stabbed in the back and jaw. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police are currently searching for whoever stabbed the man.

“It’s not the first time stuff has happened. There’s been shootings, robberies, fights - it’s nothing new. “

According to Marshall-Shadeland neighbors who don’t want to be identified, this bar has been a nuisance for the past several years.

“Yelling, screaming, racing up and down the streets - 1, 2 o’clock in the morning,” said one neighbor.

They say they want it shut down.

“The violence, the drugs, can’t park, can’t get in the house. A lot of the older people are scared to come home.”

Today, Channel 11 spoke with the owner of the Hysyde Lounge, who said:

“It’s disappointing that a few neighbors continue to focus on negativity rather than the good Hysyde brings to this community — from providing jobs to creating a safe social space where all walks of life can come together. We’re proud of what we’ve built and the positive impact we continue to have in this neighborhood.”

